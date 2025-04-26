The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Podcasts
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
1m

We miss the daily Last Word!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture