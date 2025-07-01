Elon Threatens To Take Down Republicans Who Vote for Bill

Elon Musk just declared open political war on Republicans backing the controversial spending bill, promising to primary every single one of them. Tim Miller and Sam Stein take on the question of whether Musk is serious, just grandstanding, or completely clueless about GOP politics.

