The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
21
24

Elon Threatens To Take Down Republicans Who Vote for Bill

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
Jul 01, 2025
21
24
Share
Transcript

Elon Musk just declared open political war on Republicans backing the controversial spending bill, promising to primary every single one of them. Tim Miller and Sam Stein take on the question of whether Musk is serious, just grandstanding, or completely clueless about GOP politics.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture