Elon’s Giant Head Melts Down and Blames Everyone But Himself

Elon Musk appeared at the Qatar Economic Forum via giant screen, delivering vague and defensive remarks. He downplayed the impact of his political giving and defended controversial budget cuts, without offering clear justification. Pressed on his actions, Musk deflected criticism with weak responses and personal attacks, including jabs at Bill Gates. The interview highlighted his erratic behavior and lack of accountability for harmful policy decisions.

