Nikki Haley pulled a decent chunk of the Wisconsin primary vote, despite being out of the race for weeks, while the Governor of Nebraska is taking the lead of Charlie Kirk when it comes to changing their electoral college system. Plus, while JVL is out on Spring Break, Andrew Egger joins Tim and Sarah to discuss their absent colleague's piece about Donald Trump running for a third term!
Enemies and Traitors Working Together
Enemies and Traitors Working Together
Apr 03, 2024
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
