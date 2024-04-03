Preview
167

Enemies and Traitors Working Together

Ad-free version.
Tim Miller
,
Sarah Longwell
, and
Andrew Egger
Apr 03, 2024
∙ Paid
167
Share

Nikki Haley pulled a decent chunk of the Wisconsin primary vote, despite being out of the race for weeks, while the Governor of Nebraska is taking the lead of Charlie Kirk when it comes to changing their electoral college system. Plus, while JVL is out on Spring Break, Andrew Egger joins Tim and Sarah to discuss their absent colleague's piece about Donald Trump running for a third term!

Leave a comment

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Andrew Egger
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
50:04
50:04
The Big Lie is Hiring Up!
31:47
31:47
NBC News Hires Ronna McDaniel
  
Jonathan V. Last
 and 
A.B. Stoddard
55:34
55:34
Ohio Says Goodbye to Anything Other Than MAGA
23:33
23:33
Trump Desperate to Find Someone to Pay his Bond!
  
A.B. Stoddard
 and 
Jonathan V. Last
52:38
The Trumps Welcome the RNC into the Family
51:34
This is the End, Our Primary Friends
46:52
Biden Goes on Offense