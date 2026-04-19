Europe Is Preparing for Life Without America (w/ Richard Stengel)

John Avlon talks with Rick Stengel about the global fallout from Trump’s war with Iran, how it’s damaging America’s reputation, and why allies are starting to move on without us. They discuss the collapse of U.S. soft power, the risks of going it alone, and the stunning election in Hungary that shows how voters can still push back against authoritarianism.

I was the US soft power czar. Our reputation may never recover from this



Mandela: The Lost Tapes







Nelson Mandela Leadership Fellowship





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