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Europe Is Preparing for Life Without America (w/ Richard Stengel)

John Avlon's avatar
John Avlon
Apr 19, 2026
∙ Paid

John Avlon talks with Rick Stengel about the global fallout from Trump’s war with Iran, how it’s damaging America’s reputation, and why allies are starting to move on without us. They discuss the collapse of U.S. soft power, the risks of going it alone, and the stunning election in Hungary that shows how voters can still push back against authoritarianism.

I was the US soft power czar. Our reputation may never recover from this

Mandela: The Lost Tapes



Nelson Mandela Leadership Fellowship

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