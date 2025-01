Sam Stein talks to Former Bernie Sanders Campaign Lead Faiz Shakir about entering the race for DNC Chair at the last minute and what his mission would be as chair.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+Live is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.