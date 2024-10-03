Playback speed
Share post
Share post at current time
Finding Faith (with Don Lemon)

Oct 03, 2024
Don Lemon speaks with Michael Steele about faith, politics and his new book, "I Once Was Lost: My Search for God in America." Don discusses growing up as gay in the Southern Black Church, his journey with religion and his departure from CNN. The pair also discuss Michael Steele's personal evolution, the lessons he learned from his mother and the disappointing behavior of Black Republican Men.

Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Once-Was-Lost-Search-America/dp/0316567698

The Michael Steele Podcast is hosted by former RNC Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
