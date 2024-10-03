Finding Faith (with Don Lemon)

Don Lemon speaks with Michael Steele about faith, politics and his new book, "I Once Was Lost: My Search for God in America." Don discusses growing up as gay in the Southern Black Church, his journey with religion and his departure from CNN. The pair also discuss Michael Steele's personal evolution, the lessons he learned from his mother and the disappointing behavior of Black Republican Men.

Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Once-Was-Lost-Search-America/dp/0316567698

