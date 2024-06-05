Five Months Out From November

The GOP continues to be all in on Donald Trump, even after a conviction, choosing to blame the deep state rather than do a single thing to deter the felon's comeback. But have the polls shifted in President Biden's favor since the verdict? Plus, Trump and Biden's dual Time interviews, Biden takes new executive action on immigration and Sen. Joe Manchin leaves the Democratic Party.

Leave a comment

About those billboards:

Watch, listen and leave a comment. This ad-free video edition of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.