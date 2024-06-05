Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
15

Five Months Out From November

Going next level.
Jonathan V. Last
,
Tim Miller
, and
Sarah Longwell
Jun 05, 2024
∙ Paid
15
Share

The GOP continues to be all in on Donald Trump, even after a conviction, choosing to blame the deep state rather than do a single thing to deter the felon's comeback. But have the polls shifted in President Biden's favor since the verdict? Plus, Trump and Biden's dual Time interviews, Biden takes new executive action on immigration and Sen. Joe Manchin leaves the Democratic Party.

Leave a comment

About those billboards:

Watch, listen and leave a comment. This ad-free video edition of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

The Bulwark
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Almost Fascism Isn't Sustainable
  A.B. Stoddard and Jonathan V. Last
The Grist for the Grievance Mill
  Sarah LongwellJonathan V. Last, and Tim Miller
The Miserable Reality of Trump's Trial
  Jonathan V. Last and A.B. Stoddard
It Doesn’t Matter Which Reich Trump Meant
Of Course Trump Will Seek a Third Term
  Jonathan V. Last and A.B. Stoddard
The Next Level Live in DC!
  Tim MillerJonathan V. Last, and Sarah Longwell
Americans Deserve Trump
  Jonathan V. Last and A.B. Stoddard