The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
From 'Funny or Die' to Western Neo-Noirs
0:00
-1:07:08

From 'Funny or Die' to Western Neo-Noirs

Writer-director Rod Blackhurst on his new film, 'Blood for Dust,' 'Night Swim,' and making comedy shorts with Dave Franco.
Sonny Bunch
Apr 13, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

‘Blood for Dust’ (The Avenue)

On this week’s show I talked to Rod Blackhurst, the director of the new film Blood for Dust, about … well, a whole bunch of stuff. From his early shorts on the comedy website Funny or Die starring Dave Franco and Christopher Mintz-Plasse, to a documentary about Amanda Knox, to the horror short “Night Swim” (which recently received the feature-length treatment), to his new picture with the great Scoot McNairy and an all-star supporting cast that includes Ethan Suplee, Stephen Dorff, Josh Lucas, and Kit Harrington, we cover his whole career.

Leave a comment

Blood for Dust hits VOD and has a limited theatrical engagement six days from now, and if you’re in the mood for a western neo-noir that deals with people who feel real (and have real-feeling problems), you’re not going to want to miss it.

Share

0 Comments
The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Audio
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
1:04:22
The Best and the Worst of Streaming 2023
  
Sonny Bunch
36:58
Bringing 'Lousy Carter' to Life
  
Sonny Bunch
1:00:45
The 2024 Stunt Awards!
  
Sonny Bunch
49:19
What Does a Film Commissioner Do?
  
Sonny Bunch
57:18
'Beetlejuice: The Musical,' Indie Film, and Life on the Road
  
Sonny Bunch
31:54
The Nelms Brothers Talk 'Red Right Hand'
  
Sonny Bunch
40:49
A Hollywood Field Guide
  
Sonny Bunch