Michael Steele speaks with Mary L. Trump about her new book, Who Could Ever Love You: A Family Memoir. The pair discuss the darkness and generational trauma surrounding the Trump family and why Donald was chosen over Mary's father, Freddy, as the inheritor of the family business. Plus, how Kamala dominated Trump at the debates, the meaning behind some o…
Share this post
From Neglect to Power: Family, Trauma and Politics (with Mary L. Trump)
www.thebulwark.com
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
Video
The Michael Steele Podcast is hosted by former RNC Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.The Michael Steele Podcast is hosted by former RNC Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions. An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes