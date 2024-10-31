Playback speed
George Conway Explains: Weirdo Trump Is Incapable of Being Normal

Oct 31, 2024
George and Sarah record their last episode before the election. They talk politics, election certification, and the latest from the Supreme Court.

Show notes:

Sarah Longwell, "Speak Out Now Republicans, Or You’ll Regret It"

Don Ayer, "Jack Smith Should Be Investigating Trump’s Current Election Conduct"

The Bulwark
George Conway Explains It All
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump's legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
