GOP Senator Pushes “Heritage American” Caste System

Tim Miller talks to Andrew Egger about his day at the National Conservatism Conference. It is on the rise, and it’s getting darker. At their latest conference, GOP figures pushed a “heritage American” caste system, openly embraced authoritarian power grabs, and even flirted with overturning gay marriage. The movement is fractured between Christian nationalists, tech futurists, and grievance politics, but united in wanting to redefine America on blood, soil, and power.

