Grand Juries Are Resisting Trump’s Show Trials (w/ Andrew Weissmann)

Andrew Weissmann explains.
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Andrew Weissmann's avatar
Sarah Longwell
and
Andrew Weissmann
Aug 28, 2025
∙ Paid
2
10
Sarah Longwell is joined by Andrew Weissmann (filling in for George) to break down Trump’s latest power grabs — from sending the National Guard into blue cities, to attempting to fire the Federal Reserve governor, to RFK Jr.’s anti-vax chaos at the CDC. Weissmann explains how courts, grand juries, and even officials are pushing back, what it means for democracy, and where the real dangers lie.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and Youtube. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

