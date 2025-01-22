Playback speed
He's Back

Tim Miller
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Sarah Longwell
Jan 22, 2025
Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. The gang react to his first three days, the resigned vibe from Democrats, the capitulation from Republicans over Trump’s sweeping Jan. 6 pardons, and Trump’s flurry of executive orders, which some (Tim) might describe as a bukkake.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. This ad-free video edition of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the free audio-only edition or find the show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

You can add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here.

Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
