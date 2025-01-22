Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. The gang react to his first three days, the resigned vibe from Democrats, the capitulation from Republicans over Trump’s sweeping Jan. 6 pardons, and Trump’s flurry of executive orders, which some (Tim) might describe as a bukkake.

