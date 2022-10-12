Former D.C Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone discusses his new memoir, "HOLD THE LINE: The Insurrection and One Cop's Battle for America’s Soul." Fanone discusses the aftermath of January 6th, feeling used by both political parties, his views on the Republican party as a former Trump supporter, the January 6th hearings and what needs to change within American law enforcement.
Check out the book here: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Hold-the-Line/Michael-Fanone/9781668007198
Hold the Line: With Michael Fanone
Hold the Line: With Michael Fanone
Oct 12, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
