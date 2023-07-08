The Bulwark

Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Hollywood's Perfect Storm

The Ankler's Richard Rushfield on the collision of box office, stock price, and labor woes buffeting the film biz.
Jul 08, 2023
A simpler time: When all you needed to advertise a movie was a big wave.

I’m happy to be rejoined by the first (and, perhaps one day, final) Bulwark Goes to Hollywood guest, Richard Rushfield of The Ankler (subscribe today!), to talk about Hollywood’s shaky summer. Nine-figure flops, the collapse of IP, labor woes, c-suite shakeups: it’s a weird time out west. How is the industry going to handle it? And what might the future look like? All that and more on this week’s episode. If you enjoyed it, share it with a friend!

