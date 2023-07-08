I’m happy to be rejoined by the first (and, perhaps one day, final) Bulwark Goes to Hollywood guest, Richard Rushfield of The Ankler (subscribe today!), to talk about Hollywood’s shaky summer. Nine-figure flops, the collapse of IP, labor woes, c-suite shakeups: it’s a weird time out west. How is the industry going to handle it? And what might the future look like? All that and more on this week’s episode. If you enjoyed it, share it with a friend!
Hollywood's Perfect Storm
The Ankler's Richard Rushfield on the collision of box office, stock price, and labor woes buffeting the film biz.
Jul 08, 2023
