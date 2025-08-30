Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

ICYMI: Here are links to each newsletter section so you can quickly get back to that edition you may have missed this week.

Morning Shots - Triad - Huddled Masses - Press Pass - Bulwark Goes to Hollywood - The Opposition - False Flag - The Breakdown

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Greetings from #TheLand… Where Cleveland honored the 1995 Indians baseball team last night with a comeback win reminiscent of that magical team in a 5-4 stunner. Fall baseball can’t come soon enough.

Fights, Good and Bad… Jay Nordlinger on Cracker Barrel, conservatives, and other conundrums of America today.

Escaping The Black Box Of Doom… Things are as bad as you think, and also, better, writes Matt Labash.

"If you didn't want to hear my lies, why did you come here?"… A rough town hall for Rep. Mark Alford. You hate to see it.

Furious Trump’s Firing of Fed’s Lisa Cook.. may be about to backfire, writes Greg Sargent at TNR.

Trump’s obsession with flag-burning is performative patriotism… The president's idea of loving America is defined by fealty to authority and idol worship of America-branded totems, like flags and statues, argues Anthony L. Fisher at MSNBC.

Tulsi Gabbard Blindsided CIA… Over Revoking Clearance of Undercover Officer (WSJ)

The Enshittification of American Power… First Google and Facebook, then the world. Under Trump 2.0, US statecraft is starting to mimic the worst tendencies of Big Tech. (WIRED)

Ecological Warfare… A swamp-rat slaughter on the bayou (Harper’s)

Overtime Chat room: This week’s discussion prompt: What is one thing you are looking forward to / can count on this fall?

Leave a comment

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.