Deutschmeister
“After what they did to me, whether it’s right or wrong, it’s time to go after people. Obama’s been caught directly,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. Obama, Trump said, had “tried to steal the election” from him in 2016. “Look, he’s guilty. It’s not a question. . . . This was treason, this was every word you can think of.”¹

No. This is embarrassingly wrong -- no small achievement from this small-minded grossly immature man with such an expansive track record of extreme distortions of the truth. The easiest response to this reckless charge is also the most obvious one: January 6, 2021. That is what treason looks like. And he wears it well.

Also Common Sense 101: the more the current chief executive tries to spin and deflect away from Epstein, with any tactic he possibly can think of, the more he telegraphs the clear message that he has something big to hide and will go to any length to keep it under wraps. Nobody tries this hard to distance himself from something unless he feels that it is an imminent danger to him and his standing. What is it? Keep asking. Keep pushing for answers. Keep digging for the truth. The taxpayers have a right to know exactly what kind of person they are employing to do the people's business, and why each day a little more the people's business is becoming less important to him than it is to take care of his own business.

Mike Lew
I guess that's the difference between MAGA and me. If Trump, Obama, and Clinton are all legitimately in the Epstein files, I want the book thrown at them all.

