How Tariffs Will Make Movies More Expensive

(Photo via Flickr / showbiz kids [CC BY-NC 2.0])

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch is rejoined by Jesse Nelson of DiabolikDVD and Cauldron Films to discuss the state of home video. We get to the tariff discussion around 32 minutes in, but before that, Jesse dispels some of the concerns about Sony’s recent announcement that they’re discontinuing recordable media like Blu-ray, what collectors are looking for from his store, and how he and his business partner go about deciding out what titles to distribute via their label, Cauldron Films. As mentioned on the episode, I enjoy Diabolik’s “Browse by Label” page to see what weird stuff is hitting Blu-ray and UHD in the upcoming months. Make sure to check out Cauldron’s lineup; that Mad Foxes set seems pretty cool. If you enjoyed the episode, please share it with a friend!

