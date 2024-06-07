Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Get 30 day free trial

David Boaz in his Cato Institute office in 2008. (Photo by Katherine Frey / Washington Post via Getty Images)

BACK WHEN I WAS STILL LIVING IN THE BAY, the Cato Institute’s David Boaz sent me an email out of the blue asking if I’d join him for lunch; he happened to be in town for a speech. We had been pen pals for years and seen each other at conferences but somehow never really “met,” so I was excited for the opportunity to kibitz with somebody whom I respected a great deal. I was never a libertarian per se, despite having some impulses in that direction. But anytime I read or listened to David I thought that he was the kind of libertarian I would like to be.

READ THE REST.

Get 30 day free trial

A SPECTER IS HAUNTING right-wing dissident Substackers—the specter of Renée DiResta. I’ve met the real DiResta—the friendly and perspicacious one who helps run the Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO). She is nothing like the demon that lives in the heads of people like Michael Shellenberger, the gadfly pseudo-journalist and twice-failed California gubernatorial candidate. In Shellenberger’s mind, DiResta believes that “the role of people like her” is “to control what information the public is allowed to consume.” In his view, “DiResta is a master of misleading people.” As far as he’s concerned, she might be a CIA asset!

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here.

Get 30 day free trial

THE LATEST SENSATION in the “heterodox” media ecosystem is a long essay by celebrated author and activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali titled “We Have Been Subverted.” Bari Weiss, whose Free Press website published it this week, touted it as “one of the year’s most important essays.” Ali’s husband, British historian Niall Ferguson, called it “essential.” Several tweets linking to the essay went viral. In fact, the essay is notable mainly for one thing: it represents a startling plunge, for Ali and evidently for the Free Press, into outright, unabashed conspiracy theory.

READ THE REST.

Get 30 day free trial

AMY HENDERSON: These American Women Stood Out in Paris During Its Modernist Heyday

IN 1900, PARIS DAZZLED. The Exposition universelle was held from April to November that year, and 50 million visitors flocked to see Modernism celebrated in such wondrous exhibits as an escalator of moving steps and “talking pictures.” A “Palace of Electricity” bloomed in a pavilion decorated with thousands of lightbulbs, colored lamps, and multicolored electric flames. The exposition was cheered as “a fairytale spectacle.”

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Friday! Steve Bannon is learning the hard way that there are pitfalls to avoiding Congress, as he’s going to prison. Looney Tunes former Grassley Staffer Mike Davis is having a normal one on Twitter. (Remember, Trump might pick that guy to do anything, and probably something important!) But the weekend is here. Summer come early.

"The damage it would do to America is incomprehensible." Please go spread this new ad from our friends at Republicans for the Rule of Law on your socials. Email it your friends. It’s powerful. Read more about the campaign.

How the “Queen of Canada”… and Conspiracy Theorists Splintered a Small Town (The Walrus)

The 2024 RNC… is looking for a beef stick vendor. Meanwhile, local retailer Kohl’s has passed on supporting it (CNBC).

In Memory of Ben White… Friends of the late Politico editor have set up a GoFundMe for his teenage sons’ education. Please donate if you can.

“You’re cowards…” How Pennsylvania Republicans (elected ones) #backedtheblue when two J6 officers came to the state house (AP). This is the stage of January 6 denialism we are at.

George Conway… on The Daily Show.

The Jobs numbers are good… But the RNC is having to stoop to misinformation about… you know. (I don’t know, Jim!) Oh, the RNC thinks you know the ones.

An Impossible Project… As life gets more digital, are we still analog people at heart? (Trailer / Free movie)

Get 30 day free trial

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.