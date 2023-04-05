Why is America stricken by poverty despite being the most prosperous democracy in the world? Michael Steele is joined by Matthew Desmond, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City," and Professor of Sociology and the Director of the Eviction Lab at Princeton University. Matthew discusses his new book, “Poverty, By America," which looks at why America hasn't made more progress in ending poverty, how the pandemic reframed eviction and government response to poverty and how wealthy and middle class Americans perpetuate a system that keeps poor people poor.
Imagining A Land Without Poverty: With Matthew Desmond
