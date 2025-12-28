The Bulwark

Preview

Is DOJ Playing Games With the Epstein Investigation? (w/ Ryan Goodman)

The Bulwark on Sunday
The Bulwark's avatar
The Bulwark
Dec 28, 2025
∙ Paid

Bill Kristol sits down with Ryan Goodman to discuss new and upcoming Epstein document releases. They’ll cover which records to watch for next, what the disclosures do—and don’t—tell us so far, and whether the U.S. Department of Justice is dragging its feet, playing procedural games, or protecting powerful interests.

Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

