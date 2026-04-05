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Is U.S. Policy Hurting Cubans More Than the Regime? (w/ Juan Gonzalez)

John Avlon's avatar
John Avlon
Apr 05, 2026
∙ Paid

Trump’s foreign policy is colliding with reality—from Iran to Venezuela to a collapsing Cuba. John Avlon speaks with with former NSC official Juan Gonzalez to break down the unintended consequences: rising oil prices, shaky regime changes, and a growing risk of chaos just 90 miles from Florida. Is there any real strategy here—or are we making things worse?

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