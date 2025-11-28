It Turns Out America First Lives in Bangladesh

Sam Stein and Will Sommer take on X/Twitter’s new geolocation feature and the weekend chaos it caused. MAGA accounts that claimed to be all-American turned out to be from places like Bangladesh, Nigeria, India, and Serbia, sparking a major debate about why political discourse has become so toxic online.



