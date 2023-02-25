The Bulwark

It's Why They Play the Game (with Robert Gibbs)
It's Why They Play the Game (with Robert Gibbs)

Feb 25, 2023
Voters that we talk to are iffy about Biden running for re-election given his age, but Republicans may have even larger challenges. Former White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs joins Sarah to talk Joe Biden, the Democratic base, and the bright future of the Democratic bench.

