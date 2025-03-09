Playback speed
JD Vance Lies About Protester Confrontation, Hides Behind 3-Year-Old Daughter

Tim Miller
Mar 09, 2025
22
34
Tim Miller calls out JD Vance's lies about a confrontation with protesters, with JD claiming his daughter was 'anxious and scared' while video shows a different story, and the many tweets calling out his indifference to children in Ukraine.

Tim's interview with Caolan Robertson

