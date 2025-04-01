Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
14

JD Vance's Late Night Tweet Was Just God Awful

Sam Stein
and
Andrew Egger
Apr 01, 2025
2
14
Share
Transcript

J.D. Vance stirred controversy by defending the deportation of a man sent to El Salvador despite judicial warnings of torture risk. Sam Stein and Andrew Eggar examine the facts behind Vance’s tweet, exploring the broader implications for immigration policy, due process, and human rights.

Morning Shots: Innocent (in a Brutal Prison) Abroad https://www.thebulwark.com/p/innocent-brutal-prison-abroad-deportation-ms-13-court-salvador

Tim Video:

Bulwark+ Takes

This Isn’t a Mistake — It’s Evil

Tim Miller
·
5:30 AM
This Isn’t a Mistake — It’s Evil

Tim Miller takes on the latest disgrace from the Trump administration: the U.S. government knowingly deported a legal immigrant—a father and husband to US citizens—to a brutal prison in El Salvador. He had legal protection. He had no criminal record. ICE admitted it was an “administrative error.”

Read full story


Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Andrew Egger
Sam Stein
Recent Episodes
WTF 2.0: The China Threat Is Real And Trump Has No Plan
  Jonathan V. Last and Bill Bishop
This Isn’t a Mistake — It’s Evil
  Tim Miller
Will RFK Jr’s Make America Healthy Again Get People Killed?
  Sam Stein and Jonathan Cohn
Trump’s Third Term Plan is Impossible…Right?
  Sam Stein
Trump Did the Impossible! Trade War Makes Japan and Korea Cozy up to China
  Andrew Egger and Benjamin Parker
The Trump Administration Are Cruel And Heartless Bastards For This
  Tim Miller
Trump’s Third Term Talk Is All a Part of His Power Game
  Sarah LongwellMona Charen, and Will Saletan