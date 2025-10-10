The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Watch
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
31
42

Joe Rogan Calls Out Trump’s Cruel Immigration Crackdown

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Oct 10, 2025
∙ Paid
31
42
Share

Tim Miller takes on Joe Rogan’s moment of moral clarity on immigration, where Rogan slams the idea of deporting longtime residents and families. Tim explains why this clip could shift the conversation, and why even some conservatives don’t want to be the “bad guys” in America’s immigration fight.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture