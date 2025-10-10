Joe Rogan Calls Out Trump’s Cruel Immigration Crackdown

Tim Miller takes on Joe Rogan’s moment of moral clarity on immigration, where Rogan slams the idea of deporting longtime residents and families. Tim explains why this clip could shift the conversation, and why even some conservatives don’t want to be the “bad guys” in America’s immigration fight.

