Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
John Magary on the Art of Editing
John Magary on the Art of Editing

The editor of 'Between the Temples' discusses editing's role in creating the rhythms of film.
Sonny Bunch
Aug 31, 2024
On this week’s episode, I’m joined by John Magary, editor of the new film Between the Temples. We discuss how he got into the editing business, the role of the editor in building the rhythm and flow of a picture, the aesthetic choices an editor can make in shaping the meaning of a movie, and a little about his work with the Criterion Channel. If you enjoyed this episode, try to find a theater playing the movie near you; it’s in 500 or so screens, which means there’s a decent chance there’s a showing somewhere in your neighborhood. And make sure to share it with a friend!

