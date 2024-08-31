On this week’s episode, I’m joined by John Magary, editor of the new film Between the Temples. We discuss how he got into the editing business, the role of the editor in building the rhythm and flow of a picture, the aesthetic choices an editor can make in shaping the meaning of a movie, and a little about his work with the Criterion Channel. If you enjoyed this episode, try to find a theater playing the movie near you; it’s in 500 or so screens, which means there’s a decent chance there’s a showing somewhere in your neighborhood. And make sure to share it with a friend!
Share this post
John Magary on the Art of Editing
www.thebulwark.com
1×
0:00
-55:40
John Magary on the Art of Editing
The editor of 'Between the Temples' discusses editing's role in creating the rhythms of film.
Aug 31, 2024
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Audio
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next HollywoodSonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
John Magary on the Art of Editing