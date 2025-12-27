The Bulwark

Kash Patel Is Dismantling FBI Counterintelligence (w/ Derek Owen & R.M Schneiderman)

Benjamin Parker
Dec 27, 2025
Ben Parker is joined by Derek Owen and R.M Schneiderman to discuss their deeply reported investigation into how the FBI rebuilt its counterintelligence capabilities after decades of failure—and how Trump-world politics, Kash Patel, and shifting priorities could put America at risk.

Read more from Owen and Schneiderman: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/fbi-spent-generation-relearning-catch-spies-kash-patel-counter-intelligence-espionage-tulsi-gabbard-china

