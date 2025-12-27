Kash Patel Is Dismantling FBI Counterintelligence (w/ Derek Owen & R.M Schneiderman)

Ben Parker is joined by Derek Owen and R.M Schneiderman to discuss their deeply reported investigation into how the FBI rebuilt its counterintelligence capabilities after decades of failure—and how Trump-world politics, Kash Patel, and shifting priorities could put America at risk.



