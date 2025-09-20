Katie Couric, Extremely Unfiltered!

Tim Miller sits down with Katie Couric to talk Trump’s attacks on free speech, Disney folding under pressure, the future of late-night comedy, and the looming redistricting fight — all with some laughs (and a little cussing).

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.