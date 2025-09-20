The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
4
7

Katie Couric, Extremely Unfiltered!

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Sep 20, 2025
∙ Paid
4
7
Share

Tim Miller sits down with Katie Couric to talk Trump’s attacks on free speech, Disney folding under pressure, the future of late-night comedy, and the looming redistricting fight — all with some laughs (and a little cussing).

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture