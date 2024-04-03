Michael Steele speaks with Nick Troiano about his new book, "The Primary Solution: Rescuing Our Democracy from the Fringes." The pair discuss how in 2024, 24 million independents will be locked out of closed primaries for president or Congress. They discuss the benefits of abolishing the primary system, the states that have already changed their primary systems, and where third parties and ranked-choice voting fits into the mix.
Check out "The Primary Solution" here: https://www.amazon.com/Primary-Solution-Rescuing-Democracy-Fringes-ebook/dp/B0C7RMW1Z1
Check out Unite America here: https://www.uniteamerica.org/
Let's Get Rid of Party Primaries: With Nick Troiano
