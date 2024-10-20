The Next Level LIVE from Pittsburgh!

Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell, and Jonathan V. Last stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on their swing state tour. They discuss the state of the race, Donald Trump's support from billionaires, RFK Jr. joining the Trump cabinet, the Trump campaign wanting Nikki Haley to help them out while Trump insults her, and why, with the polls indicating a coin clip race, our gang still thinks Kamala Harris will pull out a win.

This episode was taped on October 18, 2024*

