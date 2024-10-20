Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

The Next Level LIVE from Pittsburgh!

Oct 20, 2024
∙ Paid
5
Share

Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell, and Jonathan V. Last stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on their swing state tour. They discuss the state of the race, Donald Trump's support from billionaires, RFK Jr. joining the Trump cabinet, the Trump campaign wanting Nikki Haley to help them out while Trump insults her, and why, with the polls indicating a coin clip race, our gang still thinks Kamala Harris will pull out a win.

This episode was taped on October 18, 2024*

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. This ad-free video edition of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the free audio-only edition or find the show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

You can add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Closing Argument: He's Insane!
  Sarah LongwellJonathan V. Last, and Tim Miller
AAAAHHHHH!
So Much Rage
  Sarah LongwellTim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last
Where'd Walz Go?
  Sarah LongwellTim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last
Trump Bets it All on Male Voters
  Sarah LongwellTim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last
Alpha Harris
  Tim MillerSarah Longwell, and Jonathan V. Last
The GOP is Not Going Back
  Sarah LongwellJonathan V. Last, and Tim Miller