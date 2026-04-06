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Major MAGA Revolt Over Trump’s “War Crime” Plan

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sam Stein and Will Sommer
Apr 06, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Will Sommer were live discussing the significant MAGA pushback against Trump’s Easter post about bombing Iran’s civilian infrastructure, the Jonathan Majors filming incident with The Daily Wire, and more.

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