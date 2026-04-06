Sam Stein and Will Sommer were live discussing the significant MAGA pushback against Trump’s Easter post about bombing Iran’s civilian infrastructure, the Jonathan Majors filming incident with The Daily Wire, and more.
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Major MAGA Revolt Over Trump’s “War Crime” Plan
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sam Stein and Will Sommer
Apr 06, 2026
∙ Paid
Bulwark+ Takes
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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