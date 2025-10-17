The Bulwark

Meet The Man Who Trolled ICE

Tim Miller
Oct 17, 2025
Tim Miller is joined by Robby Roadsteamer to discuss his recent arrest at the ICE facility in Portland, Oregon, after a face off with officers turned from singing a rendition of ‘Do You Think I’m Sexy’ by Rod Stewart to a bombardment of pepper-spray projectiles and being pulled into the ICE facility for detainment.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

