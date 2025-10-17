Meet The Man Who Trolled ICE

Tim Miller is joined by Robby Roadsteamer to discuss his recent arrest at the ICE facility in Portland, Oregon, after a face off with officers turned from singing a rendition of ‘Do You Think I’m Sexy’ by Rod Stewart to a bombardment of pepper-spray projectiles and being pulled into the ICE facility for detainment.



