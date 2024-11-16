The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Melding Video Games and TV Shows
Melding Video Games and TV Shows

Genvid CEO Jacob Navok on the hybrid game/TV show, DC Heroes United.
Sonny Bunch
Nov 16, 2024
1
Transcript
A still of a familiar face from DC Heroes United.

This week I’m thrilled to be joined by Jacob Navok, the CEO of Genvid Entertainment, to discuss his company’s new partnership with DC Comics, DC Heroes United. A combination mobile game and Justice League television show, DC Heroes United is a fascinating hybrid entertainment experience, one that Navok has been working on in various forms for years now.

The first 20 minutes or so of the show are largely about DC Heroes United; after that, we discuss the evolution of this sort of interactive gaming/viewing more broadly, including earlier experiments on Facebook and with properties like The Walking Dead and Silent Hill. It’s a fascinating new arena of entertainment, and I hope you learn something about how the next generation is interacting with media even if you’re not that interested in the properties themselves.

If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

