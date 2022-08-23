The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Nicole Hemmer: When the Line between Politics and Entertainment Disappeared
Nicole Hemmer: When the Line between Politics and Entertainment Disappeared

Charlie Sykes
Aug 23, 2022
Republicans cling to the idea they are members of the party of Reagan, but Reaganism ended in the 90s when angry right-wing populists like Rush, Pat Buchanan, and Newt Gingrich seized control of the conservative movement. Nicole Hemmer joins Charlie Sykes today.

Charlie Sykes
