Nicole Hemmer: When the Line between Politics and Entertainment Disappeared

Republicans cling to the idea they are members of the party of Reagan, but Reaganism ended in the 90s when angry right-wing populists like Rush, Pat Buchanan, and Newt Gingrich seized control of the conservative movement. Nicole Hemmer joins Charlie Sykes today.
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
Recent Episodes