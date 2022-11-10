Michael Steele speaks with Simon Rosenberg, President of New Democratic Network, for a follow-up discussion on the midterm elections. The pair discuss the predictions they made in their September 1st podcast conversation, what hurt the GOP in this election and why the red wave never came, what it means for both Democrats and MAGA and how this election will inform 2024.
If you enjoyed this podcast, give us a rating on Apple Podcasts! Be sure to follow Simon on Twitter @SimonWDC, Michael @MichaelSteele and the podcast Twitter @steele_podcast.
Share this post
No Election Is Like Any Other: With Simon Rosenberg
www.thebulwark.com
No Election Is Like Any Other: With Simon Rosenberg
Nov 10, 2022
Michael Steele speaks with Simon Rosenberg, President of New Democratic Network, for a follow-up discussion on the midterm elections. The pair discuss the predictions they made in their September 1st podcast conversation, what hurt the GOP in this election and why the red wave never came, what it means for both Democrats and MAGA and how this election will inform 2024.
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
No Election Is Like Any Other: With Simon Rosenberg