Michael speaks with Steve Schmidt about Biden's first year in office, and where we are nearly a year since the January 6th, 2021 insurrection. Schmidt reminds us that history always moves forward, not back.
Nothing Ever Gets Back to F*cking Normal: With Steve Schmidt
Dec 18, 2021
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
