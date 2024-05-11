The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
On the Great Albert Brooks
0:00
-33:41

On the Great Albert Brooks

Adrienne LaFrance on one of the comic geniuses of our time.
Sonny Bunch
May 11, 2024
Transcript

I’m thrilled to have Adrienne LaFrance of The Atlantic on the show this week to discuss her profile of Albert Brooks and more generally celebrate his greatness. From movies like Broadcast News and Defending Your Life, to voicework on The Simpsons and Finding Nemo, to his under-appreciated villainy in Drive, Brooks’s talents have wowed multiple generations of moviegoers and TV watchers.

