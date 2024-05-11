I’m thrilled to have Adrienne LaFrance of The Atlantic on the show this week to discuss her profile of Albert Brooks and more generally celebrate his greatness. From movies like Broadcast News and Defending Your Life, to voicework on The Simpsons and Finding Nemo, to his under-appreciated villainy in Drive, Brooks’s talents have wowed multiple generations of moviegoers and TV watchers.
On the Great Albert Brooks
Adrienne LaFrance on one of the comic geniuses of our time.
May 11, 2024
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
