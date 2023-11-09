One year out until the 2024 presidential election, Michael Steele speaks with former New Hampshire GOP chairwoman, Jennifer Horn. The pair discuss the polls showing Biden losing to Trump in swing states and whether his approach to the Israel/Hamas war will cost him Gen Z voters, Nikki Haley's approach at the third GOP debates, the cost of abandoning Ukraine and what Mike Johnson being elected Speaker of the House means for the future of our country and white Christian nationalism.
Check out Jennifer's podcast, "Is It Just Me, or Have We All Lost Our Minds?"
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/is-it-just-me-or-have-we-all-lost-our-minds/id1689286516
If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or share it with a friend!
Follow Jennifer Horn @NHJennifer
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast
One Year Until the Election: With Jennifer Horn
One Year Until the Election: With Jennifer Horn
One year out until the 2024 presidential election, Michael Steele speaks with former New Hampshire GOP chairwoman, Jennifer Horn. The pair discuss the polls showing Biden losing to Trump in swing states and whether his approach to the Israel/Hamas war will cost him Gen Z voters, Nikki Haley's approach at the third GOP debates, the cost of abandoning Ukraine and what Mike Johnson being elected Speaker of the House means for the future of our country and white Christian nationalism.
One Year Until the Election: With Jennifer Horn