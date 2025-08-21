Pam Bondi’s Overreach Blows Up in Her Face

George Conway explains to JVL how Pam Bondi’s failed attempt to seize control of DC’s police exposed Trump’s push for total power — and why it’s a warning of what could come next. From the absurd “felony sandwich” case to Trump’s open threats on Truth Social, Conway lays out how the rule of law is being twisted to protect the powerful and punish the weak.



