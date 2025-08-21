The Bulwark

Pam Bondi’s Overreach Blows Up in Her Face

George explains.
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
Aug 21, 2025
George Conway explains to JVL how Pam Bondi’s failed attempt to seize control of DC’s police exposed Trump’s push for total power — and why it’s a warning of what could come next. From the absurd “felony sandwich” case to Trump’s open threats on Truth Social, Conway lays out how the rule of law is being twisted to protect the powerful and punish the weak.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and Youtube. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

This post is for paid subscribers

