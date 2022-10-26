Best-selling author Anand Giridharadas joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss his new book, "The Persuaders: At the Front Lines of the Fight for Hearts, Minds, and Democracy." The pair discuss how you go about changing minds in today's polarized world, the tactics that do and don't work, battling the Trumpism movement and the weaknesses the Democratic Party faces in moving people toward their cause. Anand also discusses the makings of a winning pro-democracy movement and the roles we all play in this, looking at the immediate mid-terms to a wider 2024 picture.
Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Persuaders-Front-Lines-Hearts-Democracy-ebook/dp/B09QPH4LTX
If you enjoyed this podcast, give us a rating on Apple Podcasts!
Persuading a Divided Democracy: With Anand Giridharadas
