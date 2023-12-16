This is an excerpt from the full episode, "Protecting What Is Human in Artificial Intelligence: With Dr. Joy Buolamwini."
Michael speaks with MIT researcher Dr. Joy Buolamwini about her book, "Unmasking AI: My Mission to Protect What Is Human in a World of Machines." The pair discuss who holds the power within AI and tech and how AI creates algorithmic biases, the impact of AI in elections, the consequences of facial identification and the ousting of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Unmasking-AI-Mission-Protect-Machines/dp/0593241835
If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or share it with a friend!
Follow Dr. Joy Buolamwini @jovialjoy
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast
Quick Take: Artificial Intelligence in Politics, Elections and Voting
Quick Take: Artificial Intelligence in Politics, Elections and Voting
Quick Take: Artificial Intelligence in Politics, Elections and Voting
This is an excerpt from the full episode, "Protecting What Is Human in Artificial Intelligence: With Dr. Joy Buolamwini."
Quick Take: Artificial Intelligence in Politics, Elections and Voting