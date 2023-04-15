This is an excerpt from the episode "Persuading a Divided Democracy: With Anand Giridharadas."
Best-selling author Anand Giridharadas joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss his new book, "The Persuaders: At the Front Lines of the Fight for Hearts, Minds, and Democracy." The pair discuss
how you go about changing minds in today's polarized world, the tactics that do and don't work and real life examples of "deep canvassing," going door to door to change people's minds on big issues.
Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Persuaders-Front-Lines-Hearts-Democracy-ebook/dp/B09QPH4LTX
If you enjoyed this podcast, give us a rating on Apple Podcasts!
Follow Anand Giriharadas @AnandWrites
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast
Quick Take: Changing Minds in a Polarized World
Quick Take: Changing Minds in a Polarized World
This is an excerpt from the episode "Persuading a Divided Democracy: With Anand Giridharadas."
Quick Take: Changing Minds in a Polarized World