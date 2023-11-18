This is an excerpt from the full episode "The Future Is Unwritten: With Heather Cox Richardson."
Michael speaks with historian Heather Cox Richardson about her new book, "Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America." The pair discuss Christian conservatism, how the culture wars of the '90s set the tone for today and the role Biden's presidency has played in awakening democracy.
Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Democracy-Awakening-Notes-State-America-ebook/dp/B0BT4QFZRC
And her Substack newsletter here: https://heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/
If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or share it with a friend!
Follow Heather Cox Richardson @HC_Richardson
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast
Quick Take: Christian Conservatism
Quick Take: Christian Conservatism
This is an excerpt from the full episode "The Future Is Unwritten: With Heather Cox Richardson."
Quick Take: Christian Conservatism