This is an excerpt from the episode "Why We Did It: With Tim Miller."
Tim Miller joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss his book, "Why We Did It: A Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell." The pair discuss what it takes to be a player in "The Game," Tim's time working with Reince Priebus at the RNC, the struggle of compartmentalizing being a gay man and being a Republican and the kinds of Republicans involved in the transition to Trumpism, from "Messiahs" and "Little Mixers" like Chris Christie, to "Nerd-Revengers" like Sean Spicer.
Quick Take: Having Blinders on in the RNC
Quick Take: Having Blinders on in the RNC