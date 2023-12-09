This is an excerpt from the full episode, "Trump Trial, Supreme Court 'Ethics' & Thanksgiving Table Conversation: With Tom Nichols, Elie Mystal and Glenn Kirschner."
Michael is joined by Tom Nichols, Elie Mystal and Glenn Kirschner for a barbershop discussion on current events and politics. They discuss why Democrats are better off without Joe Manchin, how Trump passed the line into fascism and what the Supreme Court "Code of Ethics" really means.
Tom Nichols is a staff writer at The Atlantic and a professor emeritus of national-security affairs at the U.S. Naval War College. He writes about international security, nuclear weapons, Russia, and the challenges to democracy in the United States and around the world.
Elie Mystal is The Nation’s justice correspondent and the host of its legal podcast, “Contempt of Court.” He is the author of the New York Times bestseller “Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution.”
Glenn Kirschner is a former federal prosecutor with 30 years of trial experience. He served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia for 24 years. He hosts “Justice Matters with Glenn Kirschner."
Quick Take: Just How Ethical Is the Supreme Court?
