This is an excerpt from the full episode, "Giving Democracy Meaning: With George Takei [Rebroadcast]"
Michael speaks with George Takei about his American journey, from living in a U.S concentration camp as a child, to his interest in democracy as a teenager and his activism as an adult. The pair discuss George Takei's graphic memoir, "They Called Us Enemy," the importance of educating young Japanese-Americans about their history, and how science fiction often reflects our humanity and ability to advance as a society.
Note: This episode was originally released in January 2022.
Quick Take: Life as a Japanese-American
Quick Take: Life as a Japanese-American