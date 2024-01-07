The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
Quick Take: Read What Jesus Said
0:00
-15:00

Quick Take: Read What Jesus Said

The Bulwark
Jan 07, 2024
Share

This is an excerpt from the full episode "Evangelicals in the Age of Political Extremism: With Tim Alberta."

Michael Steele speaks with best-selling author Tim Alberta about his new book, "The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory: American Evangelicals in an Age of Extremism." The pair discuss how Christian values in America have become enmeshed in MAGA politics, how the purpose of the church has been misinterpreted, what Tim observed on the American Restoration Tour and what being a Christian means to him.

Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Kingdom-Power-Glory-Evangelicals-Extremism/dp/006322688X

If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or share it with a friend!

Follow Tim Alberta @TimAlberta
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast

0 Comments
The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Bulwark
Recent Episodes
Following the Constitution's Original Meaning: With A.J. Jacobs
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: Get Your Vote On
  The Bulwark
A Journalist's Outlook on This Moment in History: With April Ryan
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: We Almost Abolished the Electoral College. What Happened?
  The Bulwark
The Electability of the Next President of the United States: With Rick Ungar
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: How Smart Phones Impacted Perceptions of Race
  The Bulwark
Closing the Voting Turnout Gap (Barbershop)
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: Democracy Has Been In Peril Before Now
  The Bulwark