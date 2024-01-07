Quick Take: Read What Jesus Said

This is an excerpt from the full episode "Evangelicals in the Age of Political Extremism: With Tim Alberta."
Michael Steele speaks with best-selling author Tim Alberta about his new book, "The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory: American Evangelicals in an Age of Extremism." The pair discuss how Christian values in America have become enmeshed in MAGA politics, how the purpose of the church has been misinterpreted, what Tim observed on the American Restoration Tour and what being a Christian means to him.
Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Kingdom-Power-Glory-Evangelicals-Extremism/dp/006322688X
